We ‘ll Appeal the tribunal judgement – Kaduna PDP Gov candidate, Ashiru

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the March 18th, 2023 election in Kaduna state, Hon. Isa Ashiru, has declared that he would appeal the judgment of the tribunal which dismissed his petition against governor Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress.

The governorship candidate stated this barely 48 hours after the governorship election tribunal dismissed the petition filed by him and his party in the March 2023 governorship election, challenging the victory of Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He noted that there were grey areas in the judgement of the Justice Victor Oviawe-led panel which needed to be challenged at the court of appeal.

Ashiru then urged his supporters and the good people of the state to continue to pray towards reclaiming his mandate given to him by them.

The Governorship candidate said, “the prayers of the good people of Kaduna state towards reclaiming our mandate has yielded fruitful result. The tribunal confirmed that the March 18th, 2023 election was not concluded. So, declaring Uba Sani as the winner was very wrong.

“I want to make this clarification that after meeting with our legal team we agreed that the tribunal has done its part but we still have to do a follow up. So, we are going to the court of appeal to address some grey areas, and we have documents to support our claims

“Going by the tribunal’s judgement, a re-run as been declared in 22 polling units where elections were cancelled. In this case, for anybody to said that his victory was upheld by the tribunal in Kaduna state was wrong and misleading.

“It is very unfortunate that Governor Uba Sani said that the tribunal upheld his election victory. This is unexpected of him, being a leader, especially of his status in a state like Kaduna that is the Headquarters of the north.

“With the verdict of the tribunal, I know, we have won the race. We earlier approached the tribunal with the view to reclaiming the mandate and fortunately enough, the tribunal nullified the gubernatorial election that took place this year.

“I thank the good people of Kaduna state for their patience and commitment towards reclaiming their mandate. I have taken it upon myself with the leadership of the party and other key stakeholders in the state to see that we recover this stolen mandate.”