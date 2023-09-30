Tribunal affirms Kefas as Taraba governor

The Taraba Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jalingo, on Saturday upheld the election of Gov. Agbu Kefas of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), as the governor of the state.

The three man panel headed by Justice Ayo Sunmonu dismissed the petition filed by the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and its governorship candidate Prof. Yahaya Sani, on the ground of lack of sufficient evidence.

Sunmonu dismissed the petition stating that the petitioners failed to justify the relief they sorted for.

”The petitioner failed to prove his ground that the governor was not duly elected, and therefore, the petition, lacked merit,” he said.

Mr Sam Adda, the Councel to the governor applauded the judgement.

“It is a landmark judgment,” he said.

The NNPP and its gubernatorial candidate, had filed a petition before the tribunal seeking for the cancellation of the election alleging that it was characterised by irregularities.

Other relief sort by the NNPP was for the tribunal to order for a fresh election in the state.

Apart from the alleged irregularities, the party also alleged non compliance with the electoral act 2022, as major reason for the demand for the cancellation of the election among others