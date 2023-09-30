8.4 C
New York
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Tribunal affirms Kefas as Taraba governor

N/East
Tribunal affirms Kefas as Taraba governor
Lt Col Agbu Kefas

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The Taraba Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jalingo, on Saturday upheld the election of Gov. Agbu Kefas of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), as the governor of the state.

The three man panel headed by Justice Ayo Sunmonu dismissed the petition filed by the New Nigerian Peoples Party  (NNPP) and its governorship candidate Prof. Yahaya Sani, on the ground of lack of sufficient evidence.

Sunmonu dismissed the petition stating that the petitioners failed to justify the relief they sorted for.

”The petitioner failed to prove his ground that the governor was not duly elected, and therefore, the petition, lacked merit,” he said.

READ ALSO  Imo Is Unfortunate To Have Your Administration - YPP Slams Uzodimma

Mr Sam Adda, the Councel to the governor applauded the judgement.

“It is a landmark judgment,” he said.

The NNPP and its gubernatorial candidate, had filed a petition before the tribunal seeking for the cancellation of the election alleging that it was characterised by irregularities.

Other relief sort by the NNPP was for the tribunal to order for a fresh election in the state.

Apart from the alleged irregularities, the party also alleged non compliance with the electoral act 2022, as major reason for the demand for the cancellation of the election among others

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Breaking: Kaduna Ex-Governor Yero dumps PDP

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

READ ALSO  Tribunal judgement: Alia describes victory as will of God, pledges not to fail

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.