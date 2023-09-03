Tragic! Building Under Construction Collapses in Anambra, Traps Man, His Sons, One Other

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a tragic moment at Otolo Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, as a storey building under construction collapsed, trapping four persons.

It was gathered that the incident happened at Egbu Umuenem part of Otolo Nnewi, resulting to the instant death of the builder, identified as Chizoba Aniefuna, and his two son; while his other relative who was also trapped in the collapsed building, was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

According to report from the ABS reporter who visited the scene, the unfortunate incident attracted the presence of the officials of the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN); the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North LGA, Engr. Chris Obiora, among others. It was also reported the excavator earlier brought to rescue the trapped victims got spoilt in the process, which made the workers at the site and other residents of the area to resort to manually clearing the debris, in search of the victims.

Speaking at the scene, the State Chairman of COREN, Engr. Victor Meju, who announced the immediate seal-off of the site, attributed the collapse of the building to substandard construction and the use of substandard raw materials. He also noted that the building did not conform to the expected standard and did not also get the approval of the relevant regulatory bodies that would have done the necessary checks and monitoring before and during the construction, to ensure it conformed to the set standard.

In their separate remarks on the incident, the Nnewi North TC Chairman, Engr. Obiora, and the Sectoral Head of COREN in charge of Nnewi Zone, Mr. Arinze Okwuosa, frowned at such avoidable wastage of human lives, which they said would have been averted if the owner of the building, Mr. Chukwunafu Anamanjo, had followed the necessary procedures and taken the necessary actions in the course of the building.

They further warned developers in the state to always ensure that their buildings conform to the expected standard by following the laid down procedures and getting the necessary approvals from the relevant agencies. They also cautioned developers to avoid engaging unprofessional and inexperienced builders, while also warning them to avoid using substandard building materials, which, they said, were usually the major causes of the most building collapse.

It was thereafter announced that the owner of the collapsed building, Mr. Anamanjo, would be invited for questioning by the relevant bodies, while investigation is still ongoing on the tragic incident.