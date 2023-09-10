8.4 C
New York
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Tension as court orders warring factions in Anambra community to maintain status quo

S/East
3 Dead, Scores Injured As Anambra Transporters/Revenue Task Force Clash
3 Dead, Scores Injured As Anambra Transporters/Revenue Task Force Clash

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Chukwudum Ebele

An Awka High court, Anambra State, Presided over by Hon. Justice Ike Ogu, Friday, ordered both warring factions over community leadership to maintain status quo pending the determination of the substantive suit.

He gave the order in the suit No. OT/209/2023 and Motion No. OT/860M/2023, between Mr. Chinweze Egwuatu (chairman of caretaker committee of Obiogbo-Agwa Ifite, Nteje, Oyi Local Government Area, and Mr. Chukwunobso Udoba (secretary of caretaker committee of Obiogbo-Agwa, Ifite, Nteje, (suing for themselves and on behalf of members of caretaker committee of Obiogbo-Agwa kindred, Ifite village, Nteje, ( plaintiffs) against . Mr. Nnaemeka Agbamkpu, Oluebube Ikemefuna and Mr. Nnamdi Iloduba, (defendants).

READ ALSO  Governorship Poll : Imo Journalists Hold Debate For Governor Uzodinma, Anyanwu, Achonu Other Candidates

The judge had after hearing and considering the motion ex- parte dated the 1st day of September, 2023 and filed on the same day together with affidavit in support deposed to by Chinweze Egwuatu, (plaintiff), and after hearing the submission of F. N. Asogwa (Esq.) counsel for the Plaintiffs/Applicants move in terms of the Motion paper ordered both parties to maintain the status quo ante belum pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

He ordered also that the case file shall be transmitted to the Hon. Administrative Judge of the Otuocha Judicial Division for re-assignment to one of the regular courts.

READ ALSO  People Using Our Names and Pictures to Smear Commissioner Nwabunwanne — Anambra Community Leaders Alarm

The plaintiffs/applicants are hereby granted leave to serve the originating processes and any other process in this case on the defendants/Respondents by substituted means to wit by posting same on the house/entrance or exit gate or doors at Oblogbo Agwa kindred, Ifite village, Nteje.

According to the judge when service is effected in terms of this order it shall be deemed to be proper service.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Police Gun Down Kidnapper at Obosi, Recovers Gun, Rescues victim
Next article
2nd Niger Bridge Robbers Bag 13 Years Jail Term

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Imo Gov: Students Express Disappointment On Uzodinma, Urge Anyanwu To Restore Dignity In Tertiary Institutions

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.