2nd Niger Bridge Robbers Bag 13 Years Jail Term

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

By Uzo Ugwunze

Anambra State Police Command has secured conviction of the two robbers arrested on the second Niger Bridge weeks ago.

Speaking via a press release, the PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said that the robbers who were arrested with two daggers and five sim cards removed from phones of their victims pleaded guilty when arraigned in court.

“In compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, detectives worked on the sim cards and traced two of the victims one of whom is a lawyer.

“Victims cooperated with investigation and evidence gathered was presented before the court.

“Both accused persons were sentenced to 5 years jail term each on each of the first two counts and 3 years imprisonment for the third count.

“The sentences which are without option of fine are to run concurrently.

“The convicts have been remanded to Onitsha Correctional Centre to serve their jail terms”, it stated.

The Commissioner of Police has advised youths to learn lesson from this conviction and shun crime inorder not to jeopardise their future.

