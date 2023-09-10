Police Gun Down Kidnapper at Obosi, Recovers Gun, Rescues victim

By Uzo Ugwunze

Men of Anambra State Police Command has rescued a kidnap victim, one Abuchi (Surname withheld) from Orumba South LGA of Anambra State.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, ‘Police Operatives while on Anti-Crime Patrol in Obosi at about 7.30p.m. on 9th September, 2023 were stopped by residents and informed about a kidnap incident. The public spirited citizens pointed the Police in the direction the kidnappers went after seizing their victim”.

“Police then trailed the kidnappers to an uncompleted building sorrounded by bush in Umuota Village, Obosi where a gunfire exchange with the kidnappers ensued.

“One of the hoodlums was shot and arrested while others escaped, some with bullet wounds. One double barrel pistol, two live and one expended catridge were recovered from the gang.

“Arrested suspect gave his name as Nwasu Ikenna from Obosi. He identified those that escaped as Ebuka a.k.a Big; Chinedu Emmanuel and Chukwu Ojoto.

“The hoodlum who identified Ebuka as leader of the gang gave up the ghost on the way to hospital for treatment,” said Ikenga.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who commended the team for its gallantry has directed that the suspects at large be declared wanted and hunted down.

He assured the people of Obosi and Anambra State citizens and residents that the Police Command will not relent in its onslaught against crime until it is brought to the barest minimum.