Soludo Declares Free Education in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has declared free and compulsory education in all public primary and secondary schools in the state.

The Information Officer, State Ministry of Education, Obiageli Nwankwo revealed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday.

She hinted that the Governor made the declaration on Thursday while addressing school children, and during he emphasized that education from Early Childhood Care and Development Education (ECCDE) to Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) would henceforth be absolutely free and compulsory for children of school age in the state.

Some of the videos trending on the social media show that the Governor pegged the school fees of senior secondary school students at N5000.

 

According to the Information Officer, the Governor’s declaration was in his bid to actualize his vision of an all-inclusive education for the state.

She quoted Governor Soludo as saying that children of school age would no longer be deprived of access to quality education in Anambra State, adding that core community schools would be upgraded to smart schools in line with his vision of imparting skillful and sustainable education.

She said the Governor also promised to put mechanism in place to ensure full enforcement of and compliance to the declaration.

The Information Officer added that the Governor, during the event, also awarded cash prizes to all the top three students in the last term examination, while also encouraging the children to remain focused and serious in their education, to make their parents, state and nation proud.

