BREAKING: Enugu Tribunal Dismisses Labour Party Petition Challenging Governor Mbah’s Election, Nullifies NYSC Forgery Allegation

By Special Correspondent.

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu State has dismissed the petition of the Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, challenging the election of Peter Mbah.

The tribunal declared that a National Youth Service Corps discharge certificate is not a qualification to contest a governorship election.

A three-member panel of Tribunal led by Justice Kudirat Murayo gave the verdict while delivering judgement on the petition filed by Labour Party candidate, Chijioke Edeoga challenging the declaration of Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party, as the elected governor of the state.

Edeoga had challenged the election of Governor Mbah, a second Respondent in the petition on the grounds of submitting a forged NYSC discharge certificate, among others.

However, delivering judgment on Thursday on the petition, the tribunal struck out the argument regarding the alleged forgery of the NYSC certificate, saying, “NYSC discharge certificate is not a qualification for governorship.”

The court queried: “Assuming that the NYSC discharge certificate of the second Respondent as claimed by the Petitioners was forged, is NYSC certificate a qualification to contest for governor in Nigeria according to the constitution? The answer is no.”

The tribunal consequently struck out the ground. It also held that some of the witnesses of the Petitioners were not accredited by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) therefore their testimonies cannot be reliable.