8.4 C
New York
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Search
Subscribe

BREAKING: Enugu Tribunal Dismisses Labour Party Petition Challenging Governor Mbah’s Election, Nullifies NYSC Forgery Allegation

Politics
Bishops Warn Mbah Against Appealing Election Tribunal’s Judgment
Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mba

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Special Correspondent.

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu State has dismissed the petition of the Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, challenging the election of Peter Mbah.

The tribunal declared that a National Youth Service Corps discharge certificate is not a qualification to contest a governorship election.

A three-member panel of Tribunal led by Justice Kudirat Murayo gave the verdict while delivering judgement on the petition filed by Labour Party candidate, Chijioke Edeoga challenging the declaration of Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party, as the elected governor of the state.

Edeoga had challenged the election of Governor Mbah, a second Respondent in the petition on the grounds of submitting a forged NYSC discharge certificate, among others.

READ ALSO  In Anambra, Man Arrested for Uploading Married Woman's Nude Video on Social Media for Not Paying Him N3,000

However, delivering judgment on Thursday on the petition, the tribunal struck out the argument regarding the alleged forgery of the NYSC certificate, saying, “NYSC discharge certificate is not a qualification for governorship.”

The court queried: “Assuming that the NYSC discharge certificate of the second Respondent as claimed by the Petitioners was forged, is NYSC certificate a qualification to contest for governor in Nigeria according to the constitution? The answer is no.”

The tribunal consequently struck out the ground. It also held that some of the witnesses of the Petitioners were not accredited by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) therefore their testimonies cannot be reliable.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Imo Community Drags Oil Firms To Presidency
Next article
Soludo Declares Free Education in Anambra

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  How Imo Joint Security Surveillance Team Were Lured With Fake Distress Call

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.