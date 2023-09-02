PROPHECY : Uzodimma’s Reelection Bid Will Be Rocked From An Angle He Least Expect

By Special Correspondent

An Owerri based Christian cleric, Ekene Bob-Ekechukwu, have called on the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to be careful as the November Governorship election draws closer.

In a post on his Facebook page, the popular cleric called on Uzodimma to pray and work very hard if he he wants to be reelected as governor of Imo State.

Uzodimma will be facing candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu Samdaddy, the Labour Party, Chief Athan Achonu amongst others in the November 11th Governorship election, in a bid to retain his seat at Douglas House.

Ekene Bob-Ekechukwu, who came to limelight when he made several predictions including the demise of the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Apostle TB Joshua amongst others, gave Uzodimma the following warning:

“I see Gov. Hope Uzodinma’s re-election bid being rocked from an angle he least expected. The governor needs to pray and work very hard, if he wants to be re-elected. This I have seen”