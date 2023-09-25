8.4 C
Politics
PDP calls for full investigation of Supreme Court fire

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an immediate full-scale investigation into the fire outbreak at the Supreme Court, with the view to unraveling the circumstances or possible sabotage.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Monday, said it was alarmed by the incident, describing it as suspicious.

Ologunagba said that the PDP was worried over the fire, given heightened public apprehension of possible arsonist attack with the intent to cripple and frustrate the Supreme Court from effectively discharging its constitutional duties.

This, according to him, is especially with regard to high profile electoral cases, including the Presidential Election Appeals pending before the apex court.

“Our Party demands for an immediate full-scale investigation into the fire outbreak with the view to unraveling the circumstances or possible sabotage in the incident.

“The PDP insists that the outcome of the investigation should be made public, unlike those of previous incidents in various government Ministries, Departments and Agencies which were characteristically swept under the carpet by the APC administrations, “ Ologunagba said.

He called on the Federal Government to beef up security around the Supreme Court.

Ologunagba also demanded that Nigerians must be assured of the safety of sensitive documents and equipment at the court, especially at this critical time.

The Director of Press and Information of the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande, had said the Monday incident at the Court’s building in Abuja did not affect the presidential election petition tribunal.

Akande, who said only the chamber of the court was affected, added that “what was destroyed in that chamber were books, stationery, and other computer gadgets. The books are replaceable because we have an e-library.

