Tinubu's move to seek foreign investment, commendable – APC North-west chair

N/West
Hon. Garba Datti Mohammed

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

The All Progressives Congress in North-west zone has applauded  President Bola Tinubu for the steps taken so far to save Nigeria from imminent socio-economic collapse by attracting and wooing foreign investors into the country.
APC North-west Zonal National Vice Chairman, Hon. Garba Datti Mohammed stated this on Monday after presiding over a meeting between the APC chairmen across  the seven North-west states and the zonal executive committee.
Mohammed noted that  apart from some critical decisions President Tinubu had taken, he had also met with various Heads of State and government, as well as holding several bilateral talks at the sidelines of major global meetings to ensure that the fortunes of Nigeria is turned around and the economic and security situations are tremendously improved.
The Vice Chairman who said they are meeting over the tribunal judgement in the zone, said so far, the party was happy with the outcome of the tribunal judgement in Kano state while saying that the judiciary remained the last hope if the common man in the land.
According to him, the party will continue to support the judgement up to the Supreme Court.
He said, “we want to thank President Bola Tinubu for taking critical decisions to save this country from imminent collapse. He was in South Africa, India for the G20 meeting, he was at the (United Nations General Assembly) UNGA, he has held several bilateral discussions with various heads of states. We assure him that the North-west zone that have him the largest number of votes is with him and we would continue to support him.
“We are here to assess the judgments of the tribunals in various states of the North-west. We are happy with the outcome of the judgment of Kano state which confirmed the court as the last hope of the common man. We congratulate the winners and other party faithful in Kano. We would support the judgment up to the Supreme Court because it is a good judgment. We would challenge the Zamfara state tribunal judgment because we have hope that the judgment would be upturned at the higher court.
“We are going on a familiarisation tour of all the seven states in the North-west zone to see and assess what is there. In consultation with chairman of Governors Forum, we are convening a stakeholders meeting with Governors, National Assembly members, ministers and other critical stakeholders to see how we can move the party and the nation forward.
“We commend our Governors for sustaining the party at all levels. We also resolve to have functional offices of the party from the ward to the local government, state, zonal and national levels.”

