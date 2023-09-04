In Anambra, Police Nab 2 Robbers Terrorizing Second Niger Bridge

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have apprehended two robbers who specialize in robbing road users on the Second Niger Bridge.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday, in which he said the criminal elements were nabbed by the officers attached to the Harbour Division.

The Police Spokesman said the two suspects were aged 20 and 22 years respectively. He also said one one of the suspects hailed from Ebonyi State, while the other hailed from Enugu State.

According to him, the suspects were apprehended when the Police team which was on surveillance patrol on the Bridge to prevent vandalism of the metals used for the bridge construction and other forms of crimes on the bridge, was alerted of activities of the gang near the Obosi end of the bridge.

“The Covert Police Team monitored the gang and swooped in on them, arresting two of the gangsters, while others fled,” he said.

DSP Ikenga further revealed that two daggers and five sim cards removed from previously stolen phones were recovered from the suspects when they were searched.

Speaking on the incident, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye commended the police team for its vigilance and courage in confronting the gang.

CP Adeoye further directed that owners of the recovered sim cards be located with a view to assembling evidence for successful prosecution of the arrested suspects, where the law shall take its full course on them.