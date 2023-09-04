You must refund money paid to you for NBA concert or I’ll sue – Lawyer threatens Portable

8.4 C
Music
A Nigerian lawyer, Bolanle Cole, has threatened to sue controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable following his recent performance at the Nigerian Bar Association concert.

He called out the Zazuu Zeh crooner and demanded that he refunds the money paid to him for the performance which attracted heavy criticism.

The lawyer took to his Twitter account to disclose his plans while issuing a public notice that if Portable fails to refund the fee following his ‘sub par performace’ then he will take legal steps.

A video from the NBA concert ‘Unbarred’ which went viral, showed the singer climbing a pole and singing his songs in an electrifying manner.

Bolanle wrote; “Portable should refund the money paid him to perform at the unbarred.

Take notice that if Portable does not comply within 14days, I will be proceeding to court to file law suit against him.”

