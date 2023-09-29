Improving security is my administration priority, says Katagum LG chairman, Musa Azare

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The chairman and Caretaker Committee of Katagum local government area, Musa Azare has assured the people of his area of his administration efforts toward continues protection of their lives and properties in respect of their religious, tribe or political parties differences.

Musa Azare made the pledged during presentation of security gadgets and equipments to the security authorities at the local government Secteriate yesterday in Azare, Bauchi, saying that the actions was inline with the Executive Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed directives to all 20 Caretaker’s chairmen with a view to improve and guarantee adequate security for all their people in the State.

In a statement signed and issued to press by Abubakar Dabo Personal Assistant on Media to the Chairman, Katagum LGA, Bauchi state.

The Caretaker chairman, said his administration would continue to support the efforts of all security agencies to improve and enhance their performances in the area. Adding that the provision of the items will go along way in reducing the rate of crime and criminalities within the communities and promised to extend the gesture to the entire Katagum zones under the Emirate Council.

Alh Musa Azare used the occasion to called the attention of the people to joint hands together with the security agent’s by always supporting and providing them with useful information to help in achieving the desired objectives.

According to the Caretaker chairman, said “Security is not a one man business, hence the needs for our communities to assist and help the security people to fish out bad eggs among us and maintain law and order in the area”,.

The Caretaker chairman, also thanked and appreciated the support, cooperation and prayers being received since his assumption into office from the Emir, his council members and people of Azare for the continues peace in the area.

He however, advised the local security, group of people and individuals to report on any case to relevant authorities and warned them not to take any laws on their hands.

Our correspondent reports that the items donated includes; 100 peices of touchlights, 100 USIL and 100 wood sticks to DSS, Policemen, Civil Defense and other Vigilantee groups in Azare Divisions.