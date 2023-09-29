We Have No Regrets Supporting Soludo in 2021 — SFC

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Members of the Soludo Fan Club (SFC), a solidarity group of like-minded personalities, have said they had no regrets supporting the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo both during the 2021 election that brought him to power and also in his one and half years so far in office as the State Governor.

The Founder/Convener of the Club and State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, stated this in an interview with this reporter, Izunna Okafor, in which he also said the group had come to stay and would continue to support the Governor and his administration.

According to him, their choice of Soludo and their supports to him during the last governorship election in the State had been further justified by the good works he has so far done in his one and half years in office, as well as the transformational abilities he has showcased so far in making Anambra State a liveable and prosperous homeland.

Referencing the recent conversion of diesel-powered streetlights in the State to solar streetlights, Engr. Chukwuemeka described the Governor as a prudent resource manager, expressing his strong belief that the resources of Ndị Anambra are safe and in the right hand with him.

He also referred to the ‘tuition free’ education declared in the State by Governor Soludo, massive road construction ongoing in different parts of the State, One Youths Two Skills initiative, massive recruitment of teachers and health workers, the just-concluded Anambra Investment Summit, among others, as testaments of the Governor’s interest in promoting every sector of the State as well as the welfare of the citizenry.

He added that the Governor was poised to fulfill all his campaign promises, given the journey so far of his administration.

“Indeed, we don’t have any single regret supporting and standing solidly behind Prof. C.C. Soludo, both before, during and after the election. In fact, we had since become Soludo’s fans even long before he became the Governor. And we will continue to give him every necessary support to enable his administration continue to succeed,” he said.

Engr. Chukwuemeka, who recently interacted with members of the Fan Club at Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area of the State, further called on Ndị Anambra to continue to support the Governor to realize his vision of making Anambra a liveable and prosperous homeland.