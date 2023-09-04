Imo Monarchs On The Run After Controversial Endorsement Of Gov Uzodinma’s Second Term Bid – Lions Appears For Revenge

8.4 C
Politics
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Special Correspondent
There is palpable fear and panic in Nkwerre local government area in particular and Orlu zone in general following reported strange movement of Lions in the area few days after Traditional Rulers of the zone were said to have desecrated the land with immoral pouring of libation.
Barely four days after Chairman of Imo State council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Eze Emmanuel Okeke, an in-law to Governor Hope Uzodinma gathered his colleagues from the zone to stage a curse on any Orlu indigene that will vote against Uzodinma in the November 11 Governorship election, those involved in the sacrilege have gone under hiding to avoid Lions released by the gods devouring them.
An eye witness, Nze Jideofor Ejiogu, who identified himself as a Chief Priest in Orlu zone described the actions of the monarchs as most embarrassing, childish and condemnable. According to him, their actions created panic in the land of Orlu zone, adding that it would take time to be pardoned if they failed to reverse the pronouncement.
He said, “such act is not only a taboo, and sacrilegious, but an open invitation of harmful curse on their respective stools. Surely, they will pay heavily for dragging the gods to revenge mission”
Nze Ejiogu vowed that since the Monarchs refused to acknowledge the Chief priests in the area and went ahead to desecrate the land, Lions and other dangerous animals would continue to chase for them one after the other until the masterninders reap what they sowed.
He maintained that the gods in Orlu zone are furious and as such released Lions and lioneses to identify those involved and act accordingly.
Nze Ejiogu said, “The gods of the land have sent the Chief guards of the land to pursue the “outcasts” as part of efforts to revenge their attrocious acts within weeks to come, except if they come back to denounce the curses they have inflicted.”

