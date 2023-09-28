Guber Poll: Ebonyi Speaker Felicitates Nwifuru Over Tribunal Victory

…_Says Victory is Godly_

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Speaker, Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Moses Ije Odunwa has described the victory of His Excellency Rt Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru at the Governorship Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, as a Godly ordination and a way forward in emancipating Ebonyi people from the shackles of poverty, underdevelopment and marginalizion.

The Speaker who revealed this in Abakaliki said the victory was well deserved as Rt Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru openly demonstrated his determination to move the state forward under his People’s charter of needs.

Rt Hon Moses Ije Odunwa reiterated that the judgement at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has confirmed the acceptance of Chief Francis Nwifuru by the Ebonyians as their Goverrnor for the next 4 years, adding that the victory has reassured Ebonyi people the confidence in judiciary.