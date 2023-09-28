8.4 C
S/East
Guber Poll: Ebonyi Speaker Felicitates Nwifuru Over Tribunal Victory
Rt. Hon Moses Ije Odunwa

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

…_Says Victory is Godly_
From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki
The Speaker, Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Moses Ije Odunwa has described the victory of His Excellency Rt Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru at the Governorship Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, as a Godly ordination and a way forward in emancipating Ebonyi people from the shackles of poverty, underdevelopment and marginalizion.
Nwifuru Gov
The Speaker who revealed this in Abakaliki said the victory was well deserved as Rt Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru openly demonstrated his determination to move the state forward under his People’s charter of needs.
Rt Hon Moses Ije Odunwa reiterated that the judgement at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has confirmed the acceptance of Chief Francis Nwifuru by the Ebonyians as their Goverrnor for the next 4 years, adding that the victory has reassured Ebonyi people the confidence in judiciary.

