Governorship Poll : Imo Journalists Hold Debate For Governor Uzodinma, Anyanwu, Achonu Other Candidates

Politics
Pandemonium As Man Stabs Nephew To Death In Imo
Map of Imo State

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Special Correspondent.

Journalists in Imo State are preparing to hold a debate for candidates of political parties contesting for Imo governorship election, slated to hold by November 11, this year.

The Newsmen revealed this in a press release signed by comrade Kelechi Ugo who was identified as the Chairman, Guild Of Imo Field Journalists, and made available to our correspondent on Tuesday.

The statement read partly;
“The Guild Of Imo Field Journalists (GIFJ) have resolved to hold debate for candidates of all political parties, contesting for Imo governorship election slated to hold by November 11, 2023.

“The date and venue for the proposed debate will be soon announced by the group through various media platforms for public notice as preparation to ensure colorful event are on top gear.

“Meanwhile, a 7- man committee has been set up to oversee that the debate is conducted successfully in line with the Constitution of the Guild.

“Committee Members and their positions are written below.

“1. Chigozie Uzosike (Chairman)

2. Joshua Chibuzo Andrew (Secretary)

3. Ansalem Anokwute (Member)

4. Edison Okereke (Member)

5. Ifeanyi Iheakanwa (Member)

6. Nnamdi Iheagwaram (Member)

7. Stephanie Michaels (Member)”

Meanwhile, the secretary of the organizing committee, Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, State correspondent of 247ureports revealed that the proposed debate is geared towards ensuring that Imo people are better informed on the economic and political policies of the governorship candidates.

Political party candidates who are expected to participate for the debate are, the incumbent Govenor, Hope Uzodinma of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu of the peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Athan Achonu of the Labour Party, Tony Ejiogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Gen. (Rtd) Jack Ogunenwe of the Action Alliance (AA), as well as candidates of other political parties.

