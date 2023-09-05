Imo Women August Meeting : Uzodinma’s Aide Denies Extorting Community Leaders With Tinubu’s Wife Name

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

One of the Media Assistants to Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma have been accused of extorting innocent community leaders during the visit of Nigeria First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu to Imo State, on September 1st, 2023.

Oluremi, who visited Imo on the occasion of women August meeting held in Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, (Heros Square) located in New Owerri.

The event was chaired by the wife of the Govenor of Imo State, Barr Chioma Uzodinma, in attendance, the governor, other top personalities and the wife of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu who graced the occasion as a special guest of honor.

Uzodinma’s Aide, Collins Ughalaa Collins denied the allegation in a press release personally signed by him and made available to our correspondent on tuesday evening.

His statement read in full;

“My attention has been drawn to a puerile report accusing me of defrauding some community leaders with the name of the wife of the president. This is far from the truth, and not in my character.

“On Thursday, August 3, 2023, I approached someone I considered an uncle, Chief Stephen Ajoku, the socalled Traditional Prime Minister of my community. This was the same man who led a counter protest against his community at the government house, Owerri, on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Chief Ajoku comes from the same village as me – Okwuoha Mgbala Agwa – and he is an uncle in many respects. So, when I needed assistance, I approached him.

“I thought he was a respected elder, and I asked him to assist me with a loan of N300,000 to enable me to travel for a job interview. The following day, Friday, August 4, he phoned me and asked me to send my account details. I compiled, and within minutes, I received an alert of N30,000 *(Thirty Thousand Naira)*. I thanked him and moved on.

“I do not understand the connection with President Tinubu’s wife. This is totally strange. I know there are some irresponsible elders, but I least expected an uncle to be so irresponsible.

“However, the attack from the so-called TPM is due to the ongoing squabbles in our community following the removal of our erstwhile President General, Nwokeocha Prince Chidi (Ezembi) due to issues of corruption, especially the reported allegation that he signed off N50M from our electricity project. See “N50m bribe allegation rocks Imo electricity project” as reported by Vanguard newspaper of Friday, September 1, 2023.

“The latest campaign of calumny is one of the series of blackmail planned against me. They have seen that their threats to my life and those of my family members have not stopped my quest to defend my community’s interest, hence they resorted to cheap blackmail in their desperate attempt to divert attention from their illegitimate plunder of my community, Mgbala Agwa Autonomous Community for over a period of 8 years.

“I will not relent in my quest to remedy the unjust exploitation of my community through a funny, preemptory letter of recommendation manufacturer by unscrupulous elements.

“I have a reputable character. I stand as one of those who have empowered so many in my community without asking for a kobo. I have bought motorcycles for some youths without asking them to pay back. I have secured jobs for some youths without asking for a kobo. Last year, I secured a job with FMC in Owerri for a Pharmacist who was living in Lagos State. I did not ask for a kobo. I also secured federal government scholarships for about 8 students last year, five of them are from Agwa, including the daughter of the TPM’s cousin. I did not ask for a kobo. As we speak, two persons are on their way to China for federal government scholarship programmes. I did not ask for a kobo. I have paid hospital bills and paid scjools fees for so many. The list of what I have done to help my community and our people is endless.

I will not be deterred.”