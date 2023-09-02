Gombe youth commends State RIFAN coordinator for making them millionaires

By Umar Usman Duguri.

Convinced by the giant strides and concern for the plight of one the Fulani predominant state in the Northeastern NIGERIA, Gombe. The group of concern citizens also known as Yiwa kai Development Organisation commends Dr. Abubakar Mohamed S. Bello for empowering them to be millionaires through multiple drives and RIFAN program within a span of time.

Leader of the group Comrade Adamu Umar kumo told newsmen on behalf of the group in Bauchi on Friday, says “we are here in tens to thank our father, Dr Abubakar S. Bello for making us millionaires through multiple drives and the federal Government RIFAN to Gombe people at large in the opportunity he had to steer the affairs of RIFAN in Gombe state mindful of any religious, political or ethnic background expect; interest in developing the state”.

Surprisingly, “eight of us are millionaires now, while about twenty-three of us are rich enough to feed thousands household, aside from the support we rendered from the collateral earned, all in a courtesy to the RIFAN activities since the assumption of Dr. Abubakar as state coordinator” Umar says.

Therefore, we deemed it necessary for us to voice out his good deeds so that others will emulate or improve upon, which we doubt now! Because we have never dreamt of making it soon in life, until recently when Dr. Abubakar came to our rescue.

On his part Emmanuel Degri, an indigene of Balanga local Government says, from today henceforth each one of us will name his unborn child as Dr Abubakar so that we should replicate the spirit of kindness and love for humanity as a messiah to the lingering life challenges of the past.