Saturday, September 2, 2023
Tinubu Recalls Ambassador To UK

National
Tinubu ‘blames’ clerical error for discrepancies on Chicago varsity certificate
Bola Tinubu

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

The President of federal republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu has begun recalling Ambassadors for reasons that are not immediately clear.

This is according to a letter shown below which shows a written instruction mandating a Nigerian ambassador to return to  Abuja.

Specially, the below letter recalls Ambassador to United Kingdom, Sarafa Tunji Isola.

The letter is signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar and dated 31st August, 2023.

The letter ordered the ambassador  to report back to Abuja. A replacement has not been announced for the recalled ambassador.

See letter below:

