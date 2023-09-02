Patriotic Congress Forum Appeal to Gov Bala Mohammed To Confirm Munkaila Y. Abubakar as AG

By Umar Usman Duguri

Pleased by the latest development that stops the screening and confirmation of Ishaku Yankari, a nominee for the position of Auditor General of Bauchi state by the Bauchi state House of Assembly, on Wednesday due to orison written and forwarded to the assembly for consideration.

Leader of the forum, Mohamed Ibrahim, begs Governor Bala Mohamed to consider the incumbent Auditor General of the state who has rationalized the system of the organization despite numerous challenges when he assumes duty to spearhead the activities of the independent body of the government.

Mohamed, says, “our appeal is in the best interest of the state and for proper service delivery that would consolidate the designated goals of the government that is sanitizing the civil service in the state”.

For instance, for the first time we saw punctuality in the office of the Auditor General, this is aside from ono-interference from the leadership in various teams saddled with the responsibility.

“checkmating spending’s and thoroughly processes remain the cardinal process especially in timely setting of pension slip for quick payment of their entitlement/benefits”. While respect forb law and order remain stint to ensure positive outcome of the general service to the state”.

Reacting to the appeal, Comrade Munkaila Y. Abubakar, expressed satisfaction and appreciation to the forum flor the confidence they have in him, expressed shocked on how they were able to come up wioth his achievements so far in the organization that didn’t publicize its activities expect the result in making for posterity.

Munkaila further, thank the governor for the opportunity given to him so far to contribute his quota by setting records clear mindful of any distraction.

Added that, “ my initial oath of allegiance to the government and people of Bauchi state remain 100% intact for the better and for the greatness of our dear state”.