Benue PDP mocks Alia for “shunning” the press on his 100 days in office

The Benue state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), has mocked the state Governor, Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia over his inability to speak to the press to mark his 100 days in office.

In a statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary, Mr Bemgba Iortyom, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Wednesday, PDP said the Governor was hiding from the press in shame for his failure and lack of performance.

Governor Alia had scheduled a press conference to brief the media on his stewardship 100 days after he was sworn into office.

But the event scheduled for 9ambwas put off at about 11am, two hours after members of the media and other dignataries were seated.

The Deputy Governor, Sam Ode, who made the announcement explained that Governor Alia had directed him to call off the event as he was attending a zoom meeting of All Progressives Congress, (APC), Governors.

Speaking, the PDP said, “We gathered that Governor Hyacinth Alia has shunned a scheduled press briefing to mark his first 100 days in office, and this the party observes only reinforces the open secret that his stewardship so far is a colossal failure bereft of any achievement to showcase publicly.”

The party further observed that the governor clocked 100 days in office yesterday, 5th September, 2023, but with a take-off in office adjudged as the worst ever seen of a governor of the state since its creation, his first 100 days have been characterized by what may best be described as emptiness and disappointment.

PDP recalled that Governor Alia himself, under no prompting had laid the template by which he should be assessed at the 100 days mark when he promised to return to their homes persons displaced by killer Fulani herdsmen and also clear backlog of salaries and pensions arrears to workers and retirees.

“1But 24 hours after the 100 days mark, the governor has shied away from coming public to render account of his stewardship, as IDPs are still in camps and workers suffering a worse fate under a voodoo system of arbitrary deductions from their pay cheques, demotions and unlawful termination of their employment contracts.

“A governor who has all along run a sole administratorship without a cabinet and all state financial accounts frozen and stored inside his briefcase, with he alone making withdrawals and expenditure from, certainly isn’t in any shape to face public accountability scrutiny.

“And so Governor Hyacinth Alia pins to his chest yet another badge of dishonour and infamy as the first governor to run away from an accountability briefing at his first 100 days in office,” the party said.