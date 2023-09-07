8.4 C
Peter Obi Heads To Supreme Court Rejects Govt Of Nat Unity

National

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party Mr Peter has rejected the judgement of Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which upheld the victory of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Obi who spoke yesterday at Onitsha acknowledged the PEPC’s adherence to statutory time frames, expressed respect for the Court’s views and rulings but openly disagreed with the judgment’s rationale and final conclusions. He announced his intention, in his capacity as a presidential candidate and on behalf of the Labour Party, to immediately challenge this judgment through the appellate process, as permitted by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Highlighting the fact that the PEPC is not the ultimate authority in this matter, Obi emphasized that the responsibility now rests with the Supreme Court, which he expressed confidence in. He urged Nigerians to maintain their focus, steadfastness, and commitment to peaceful processes while emphasizing the importance of adhering to the rule of law. He made it clear that the matter has not yet reached its logical conclusion.

Obi revealed that his legal team has already received firm instructions to file an appeal against the PEPC’s decision. He expressed unwavering determination in his pursuit of justice, not only for himself but also for the multitude of supporters across the nation whose electoral mandate he said was unjustly thwarted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Obi underscored the pivotal role of solid national institutions and the public’s confidence in them for a thriving democracy. He pointed out that electoral litigations could be significantly reduced if INEC discharged its statutory functions transparently and fairly. However, when such bodies falter, as he said INEC did in this case, the judiciary becomes an imperative recourse.

In closing, Obi extended his gratitude to every Nigerian who has supported their cause and the campaign for a New Nigeria built on principles of fairness, equity, justice, the rule of law, peace, prosperity, inclusiveness, sustainable growth, and development. He specifically thanked his legal team, the Labour Party, the Obidient Family, and all those who steadfastly attended the court proceedings. His message concluded with a blessing for all Nigerians and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

