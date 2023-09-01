Police neutralise five suspected kidnappers, recover arms, rescue one person

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has neutralised five suspected kidnappers terrorising Jama’are Local Government area of the state.

Similarly Police rescued one kidnapped victim, after his abductors collected N10,000,000 ,00 ten Million Naira ransom.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Superintendent of Police SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil stated this in a statement distributed to reporters in Bauchi. He said “A combined team of Operatives in conjunction with a quasi-security outfit encounter suspected Kidnappers/bandits in Jamaare. Three (3) AK 47 rifles, one (1) SMG rifle, three (3) empty magazine, one hundred and five (105) rounds of live ammunition and one (1) cutlass were recovered from the gang”.

Wakil said “The shootout took place in the nighttime of 29th August 2023, on the outskirts of Jamaare town. The Police operatives, in line with the mandate of Operation Restore Peace (ORP) in collaboration with local hunters, were carrying out routine surveillance and raids of suspected criminal hide-outs, when they suddenly came under gunfire attack from a heavily armed criminal gang. The Operatives fought back gallantly, repelling the attack and eventually neutralized five (5) of the gang leaders therein, whilst the remaining gang members fled”.

In a related Development ” On 30th August 2023 information at the Command’s disposal revealed that a group of armed men numbering about ten (10) invaded the house of one Emeka Asogwa of Itas-Gadau LGA, and kidnapped him to an unknown destination. Thereafter, they demanded and collected the sum of ten million naira (10.000.000;00K) as ransom”.

He said “on receipt of the report, a team of detectives in collaboration with local security hunters swung into action and rescued the kidnapped victim immediately. Efforts are being intensified to arrest the culprits.”

Police Spokesman said “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspected notorious kidnappers/bandits were responsible for terrorizing Buji, Mashema, Itas-Gadau, Gwaram, Sara, Birnin Kudu, Ningi and Burra areas of Bauchi and Jigawa States respectfully.”

He said investigations into these cases are ongoing, while efforts aimed at arresting other members of the gangs still at large are being intensified.

Wakil said ,” the Command is defiantly committed to ensuring that criminals have no hiding place in the State. It must be reemphasized here that safety and security is not the sole responsibility of security agencies alone, hence members of the public are encouraged to play a vital role towards ensuring peace by availing the Police with useful information at all times,While commending Police operatives for their gallantry, as well as selfless service to the nation and humanity, the Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad psc, has reassured the law-abiding and hard-working citizens that the war against crimes and criminality will soon be won. The CP equally calls on members of the public for continuous support for the police and other law enforcement agencies to provide adequate security in the State.”