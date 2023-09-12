8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Search
Subscribe

150 Illegal Livestock Shops Demolished In Onitsha For Failing To Relocate

S/East
150 Illegal Livestock Shops Demolished In Onitsha For Failing To Relocate
150 Illegal Livestock Shops Demolished In Onitsha For Failing To Relocate

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Okey Maduforo Awka

About 150 illegal livestock shops have been demolished in Onitsha Anambra state for failing to relocate to the markets provided for them by the government.

The location of the demolition is Iweka – Ochanja road that in the first place according to records made available should not be a livestock market.

This development was a joint team of task force from Onitsha South and Onitsha North local government areas.

 

Leading the operation the Chairman of Onitsha South local government area Chief Joseph Emeka Orji , the task force used bulldozers to clear the blocked trains as a result of the activities of the traders who were trading there before the demolition.

READ ALSO  Imo Gov Begins Illegal Parcelation of Old ITC Premises - PDP

According to Emeka Orji, the traders were issued with demand and quit notice for months but they refused to obey the order ”

*We gave them more time for them to relocate to the market provided for them but they were adamant about it so those days of grace have passed and we have to move in and do the needful”

“We got a temporary place at Akunnia Njoke street where they can stay and be doing their business but non of them relocated and we have no apologies for this action”

“They have messed up the place and they cause so much obstruction of traffic and whenever it rains the entire place becomes a sorry sight and this not what we want in Onitsha North and South local government areas ”

READ ALSO  Nnewi Building Collapse; NIOB/ CORBON Seek Compliance To Nat. Building Code

“This demolition is a joint action by the two local government areas though the area is in Onitsha North local government area but we have to come together and work as a team ” he said

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
FCTA releases list of 135 roads for rehabilitation, resurfacing in FCT
Next article
10 abducted Benue Links passengers still in captivity – Commissioner

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Tension as court orders warring factions in Anambra community to maintain status quo

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.