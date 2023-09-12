150 Illegal Livestock Shops Demolished In Onitsha For Failing To Relocate

By Okey Maduforo Awka

About 150 illegal livestock shops have been demolished in Onitsha Anambra state for failing to relocate to the markets provided for them by the government.

The location of the demolition is Iweka – Ochanja road that in the first place according to records made available should not be a livestock market.

This development was a joint team of task force from Onitsha South and Onitsha North local government areas.

Leading the operation the Chairman of Onitsha South local government area Chief Joseph Emeka Orji , the task force used bulldozers to clear the blocked trains as a result of the activities of the traders who were trading there before the demolition.

According to Emeka Orji, the traders were issued with demand and quit notice for months but they refused to obey the order ”

*We gave them more time for them to relocate to the market provided for them but they were adamant about it so those days of grace have passed and we have to move in and do the needful”

“We got a temporary place at Akunnia Njoke street where they can stay and be doing their business but non of them relocated and we have no apologies for this action”

“They have messed up the place and they cause so much obstruction of traffic and whenever it rains the entire place becomes a sorry sight and this not what we want in Onitsha North and South local government areas ”

“This demolition is a joint action by the two local government areas though the area is in Onitsha North local government area but we have to come together and work as a team ” he said