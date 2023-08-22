Wike Sends Warning To Fulani Herdsmen In Abuja

8.4 C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
National
Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Nyesom Wike, the recently inaugurated Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has pledged to engage with stakeholders to put an end to open grazing within the nation’s capital. In his address upon assuming office in Abuja, Wike emphasized that while herdsmen could continue to rear their cattle outside the city, grazing on the ornamental grass used for beautification within the city limits would no longer be permitted.

Wike, who previously served as the Governor of Rivers State, acknowledged the need for consultation with the herding community to address the matter. He stressed that while the grasses outside the city were suitable for grazing, the grasses within the city were intended solely for ornamental purposes and not for consumption.

During his address, Wike remarked, “We will consult with the herdsmen to see how we will stop open grazing because we cannot allow cows inside the city. They can be outside the city because the grasses are outside the city.”

Speaking the visual impact of grazing animals within the city, Wike expressed concern about the presence of a significant number of animals in high-profile areas, like the Presidential Villa, potentially leaving a negative impression on foreign visitors.

