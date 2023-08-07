Sit-At-Home Enforcers kill 250 In South East, Says Ohanaeze

By Ikenna Esogibe

No fewer than 250 persons have lost their lives in the South East region of the country at the hands of gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide revealed this in a statement signed by its President-General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Chief Iwuanaywnu condemned the periodic sit-at-home, describing as unfortunate a situation whereby the people are being subjected to untold hardship.

One Simon Ekpa, who describes himself as the Prime Minister of Biafra Government in Exile has been declaring sit-at-home in the South East and sometimes warning of dire consequences to anyone who violates the order.

Chief Iwuanyanwu regretted that non-state actors in an attempt to enforce the order have unleashed mayhem on the people.

He noted that during such enforcement, several people had been killed, maimed and properties worth of millions of Naira destroyed, stressing that the sit at home order has instilled fears and trepidation on the people of the South East.

He added that the fear makes it difficult for people to transact their lawful businesses on the sit-at-home days, pointing out that the South-East is noted for micro, small and medium-scale enterprises, indigenous manufacturing, fabrication and agro-allied industries.

He said; “To this end, several authorities have put the losses encountered by the people of South East at trillions of Naira on each sit at home day.

“The South East has witnessed loss of clients and customers who find alternatives because of the unstable business environment in the South-East.

“The food transporters to the South East charge more for a trip to the South East because of Ekpa and his gang. Further, the insecurity and unknown gun-men have been on the increase because of the sit at home.

“Worst still, over 250 persons are estimated to have lost their lives through the enforcement of the sit at home”.