Residents Flee As Fire Guts Residential Building in Anambra 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Occupants of a residential a duplex in Anambra State scampered for their safety on Thursday as their residence was gutted by fire.

It was gathered that the incident happened at Obiofia, Nnewi Ichi, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the State.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra State Fire Chief, Martin Agbili said the fire outbreak occured at about 7:02.pm on Thursday, and further attributed the cause of the fire to electric spark that happened as a result of power surge.

Mr. Agbili, who said that officers of the State Fire Service were immediately deployed to the fire scene, also confirmed that no life was list in the inferno.

He said, “At about 1902hrs (7.02 pm) of Thursday 24-08-2023, Anambra State Fire Service, received a distress call of a fire outbreak at Obiofia Nnewi Ichi, Nnewi North Local Government Area

“Immediately, our fire truck and diligent firefighters were deployed to the fire scene to fight, extinguish and control the fire.

“The cause of the fire outbreak was a result electric spark from a power surge.

“The building was seriously affected by the fire but no life was lost during the firefighting. A lot were saved as all surrounding buildings were saved from the effect of fire spread.

“Our firefighters left the fire incident scene at about 2130hrs (9.30 pm).”

The Anambra Fire Chief, who said that fire outbreak could be prevented, further cautioned the residents to always switch off all their electrical and electronic appliances when they are not in use.

“Always switch off all electrical and electronic appliances when they are not in use. Time of call matters as it will determine the response time to your distress call. Fire kills, but you can prevent it,” he said

