Peter Obi Phones Purportedly Stolen At Presidential Election Petition Tribunal

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Two phones of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi was on Tuesday allegedly stolen at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal In Abuja.

In a video seen by our correspondent Peter Obi can seen looking dejected and asking for his phones.

It could be recalled that the presidential election petitions tribunal has reserved judgment on the petition filed by Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Obi who came third in the election and his party had filed a joint petition in March challenging the outcome of the February 25 poll and asked the court to nullify the victory of Bola Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In their final written address dated July 20, the petitioners insisted that Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima were not qualified to contest the poll.

