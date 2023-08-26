Kebbi: How Argungu LGA Chairman Sold State Owned Properties, Diverted Monies

By Bilyaminu Z. Mamu

Information available to 247ureports.com indicates that the cold winds of corruption has continued to blow within the north West geopolitical corridors and have found comfort in the historic communities of Argungu local government area (LGA) inside Kebbi State under the current Chairmanship of Salisu Ahmed.

The chairman is alleged to have sold landmark properties belonging to Argungu local government area, and pocketing the proceeds from the sale. Particularly, he is alleged to have sold an old colonial Masters building called Gidan Tsaba, old Abbatoire (Kara), and a portion of LGEA. He also made attempts at dubiously relocating the famous Argungu motor park and the main market to the outskirts of the town – in an attempt to take ownership of the land. However the attempted relocation was halted due to protests from the residents of Argungu and highly place stakeholders of the community.

According to one of the users of the motor park, Audu Musa, a driver, he said, “we cannot leave that place and expose ourselves to bandits and terrorists that are terrorizing us every day. It’s not a wise decision for a good leader to make such move that will endanger and expose public lives and their properties. The place he wants to relocate us is outskirt of the town, in fact no arrangement was made for the relocation, and there is no single provision to settle people. We visited the site, there are no shops, no water, and no security. In fact, nothing has been put in place yet he wants us to move there just for his selfish, greedy and personal interest to sale the place and divert the money”.

Presently, the embattled LGA chairman is faced with questions over the recent sells of LGA oowned properties. “Many Argungu people want to know how much he sold all the properties mentioned and where is the money?

In addition to the lingering question – other accusation of more corruption point to compensation monies supposedly paid to victims following the demolition of the “Welcome Gate” located along Argungu-Sokoto and Argungu -Birnin Kebbi roads during the construction of dual carriage in Argungu town during Saidu Dakingari’s regime. According to available information, the said compensation was completely paid the local government for reconstruction of the modern new gates. However the money was diverted by the chairman – who was the then sold administrator of the local government, till date no victim had received compensation.

Beyond the allegations of brute and careless corruption, the LGA chairman was reported to have become highly vengeful towards the staffs of the LGA. To the extent, he used his powers as the LGA chairman to withhold salaries of LGA staff members who he felt did not support the All Progressive Congress [APC] during the electioneering exercise. A source told 247ureports.com that over one hundred staff members have been denied their monthly salaries.

Meanwhile, the whirlwind of troubles befalling the LGA chairman has caused for his special assistant on media to resign abruptly.

