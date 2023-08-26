8.4 C
New York
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Search
Subscribe

FIFA suspends Spanish soccer chief over Hermoso kiss

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

FIFA on Saturday suspended Spanish federation chief, Luis Rubiales from all football related activities for three months over allegations of an unwanted kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso after Spain’s women won the World Cup.

Rubiales` suspension from national and international activities takes immediate effect, FIFA said in a statement about the action taken by its disciplinary committee chief Jorge Ivan Palacio.

FIFA had opened disciplinary measures against Rubiales on Thursday over his actions on Sunday in Sydney.

He said he would defend himself to prove his “complete innocence”.

Rubiales, 46, has been defiant over the kiss which has been condemned as unwanted by Hermoso, her team mates and the Spanish government – arguing it was consensual.

READ ALSO  Serena Williams gives birth to second child

Earlier on Saturday the Spanish federation he heads had said it would stick by him.

After the FIFA statement, a spokesperson for the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said: “We respect all the pronouncements of FIFA.”

In a statement hours before FIFA’s announcement on Saturday, the Spanish federation said it would show there had been lies told about what happened by Hermoso or people speaking for her.

The statement, issued on the RFEF website, said it would take appropriate legal action to defend Rubiales’ honour, but did not say what the action would consist of.

In a statement through the federation, Rubiales said: “Luis Rubiales has stated that he will legally defend himself in the competent bodies.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Police Arrests APGA Stalwart For Operating A Covert Romance Scam In Thailand
Next article
Kebbi: How Argungu LGA Chairman Sold State Owned Properties, Diverted Monies

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Serena Williams gives birth to second child

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.