Imo People Are Hunted Like Animals In Their Own Land – Anyanwu

By Special Correspondent

Samuel Anyanwu, the PDP candidate for the November 11 Imo governorship election has said that Imo people are being hunted like animals in their own land by unknown gunmen.

Anyanwu regretted that the peaceful and alluring atmosphere which Imo state was known for the world over has been eroded by an unprecedented level of insecurity never witnessed before.

The PDP candidate, while interacting with some online journalists at his Owerri residence on Saturday, said the Uzodinma-led government has failed woefully to protect lives and property of the people.

According to him, the state is not only under the mess of insecurity but in serious a threat to extinction especially when all the monumental achievements of the former Governor, Dee Sam Mbakwe including Adapalm, Avutu poultry, Nsu ceramic and textile industry, Alex Extrusion industry, Concorde hotel among others, are currently lying prostrate by successive governments.

He described Uzodinma’s earlier claim to be the reincarnate of late Dee Sam Mbakwe as a slight and mockery to the integrity of a man who governed the state with the fear of God.

The Amaimo-born National Secretary of the PDP said the 91billion naira LGA subvention fund from the federal government is regularly squandered by the current government without any qualms of conscience.”

That a responsible government should be most concerned about the rising security situation in the state rather than engaging in worthless frivolities of spending over 18,000 dollars to board a private jet on several Abuja trips.”Most annoyingly, the man who calls himself governor of Imo state only visits the state he governs and returns to his base, Abuja where he is busy distributing Imo tax-payers money to all and sundry for selfish interest.”My state is currently bleeding. My people are dying in hundreds due to insecurity.

They have been subjected to an untold hardship as a result of bad governance. Hunger is ravaging several families and what a governor can do is to seek for a come-back. Imo people are not fools. We have agreed to vote him out and his bad governance to enthrone a government that will be sensitive enough to hearken to the voice of common man.

Imo people have agreed to vote for the PDP which will ensure the safety and security of the people and kick hunger out of their doorsteps.”The enraged Anyanwu further described the over 2.6billion naira said to be expended by the Uzodinma-led government for Jerusalem pilgrimage and Soudi Arabia as huge enough to erect three gigantic reservoirs in the three zones of the state that will boost the revenue base of the government.He added,

“it is on record that over 5000 civil servants were tagged ghost workers by Uzodinma government and relieved of their duties unceremoniously.

“What is the faith of these poor workers whose only sins were because they met a governor who is insensitive to their plights.”This is the best opportunity for Imo people to say no to impunity, high-handedness and bad governance. I promise to conduct local government council election within six months in the office and grant fully the local government autonomy.

“We have seen it all in APC misrule and i believe everyone is tired of them. Let us come out and vote massively for the PDP come November 11 Imo governorship election and be rest assured of the dividends of good governance.”

He charged Imo journalists to take it upon themselves to ensure bad governance is entirely eradicated in Imo using their pens as veritable tools.