Bauchi Launches National Family Planning Guidelines 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi state government has today launched a national guidelines and dessimination for state-funded procurement of family planning commodities documents in the state.

Speaking during the event held at Banquet Hall Government, the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed appreciated the efforts and support from donor partners in the area of health sector especially United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in the State.

Ably represented by the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman said the present administration has being supportive since its inception in 2019 by declaring state of emergency on health sector with a view to make people to have access to healthcare delivery in facilities at their disposal.

He said the present government has renovated and constructed 4 cottage hospital, upgraded 20 health facilities to increase access to healthcare delivery, employed over 1500 health workers and frontline worker’s to address pervercive health services in 323 political wards across 20 LGA.

On the part of legislature, the Speaker assured the donor partners continues support on health issues and will continue to make effort, contributes and partners in all aspects of health sector in the state.

Earlire in his welcomed address, the Honourable Commissioner for Health Dr Adamu Sambo said the state government is doing more on health sector by lifting up the embargo on employment especially health workers in the state.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPHCDA) said that the Agency under his leadership has increased the number of fercilities from the initial 500 to 920 in the state.

He appealed to the Governor to released the budget of two hundred million counter part funding to enable the state to procurement the commodities.

In her speech, the representative of the UNFPA Country Director, Dr Loide Akomgo said the aimed was to improve on achievement made in the last 12 years in the distribution of family planning commodities as well as closing the supply gap of 37% from 2020 to 2021 with a view to improve access to FP commodities at all health facilities in the State.

Some recommendations were made by the donor partners calling on the Bauchi state government to prioritize investment in family planning and contribute annually into the National Basket Funds. Allocate at least 1% of the annual health budget for procurement of contraceptives.

Others are to site aside a minimum of 7% of the value of procurement budget for last mile distribution. Ensure regular release of approved budget for FP procurement as well as to set up an Advocacy Working Group to lead resource mobilization efforts of the Government.

Our correspondent reports that the Speaker lead other donor partners to lunched the documents and constituted 30 members committee’s for the task.