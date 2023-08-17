Imo Bags Top Ministerial Portfolio After 12 Years

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

After 12 years, Imo State bagged a top ministerial position, when Mrs Doris Anite Uzoka, a former Finance Commissioner in the State, was named as substantive Minister of Industry Trade, and Investment by President Bola Tinubu.

Since 2011, the State has occupied junior Minister position or “Minister of State” in the Federal Executive Council.

After Dr (Mrs) Kema Chikwe was appointed Minister of Transport and later Aviation, by President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999, a full ministerial position has eluded the State as successive administrations gave the junior Minister position to ministerial nominees from Imo State.

President Goodluck Jonathan had appointed Prof (Mrs) Viola Onwuliri, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs 1 and later Minister of State, Education from June 2011- May 2015.

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Prof Anthony Anwuka Minister of State, Education from 2015- 2019.

Dr. Emeka Nwajiuba was also appointed Minister of State, Education, from 2019- 2022 before he resigned to vie for the Presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Hon Goodluck Opiah, who replaced Nwajiuba, was also appointed Minister of State for Education from 2022- May 2023.