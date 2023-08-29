How Imo Communities Invite Bandits To Settle Disputes Instead Of Police

By Special Correspondent.

People of Arondizogu, Akokwa, Orsu and other neighbouring communities in Ideato North council area of Imo State have cried out over the unabated spate of insecurity in their area.

The 247ureports learnt that the people of the area live in intense fear of being attacked by men of underworld, popularly known as “unknown gunmen”, who constantly invade their communities.

Some of the indigenes who spoke to our Special Correspondent on basis of anonymity expressed immense worries over their current security plight and called for urgent intervention from both the government and security agencies.

They said that the situation has paralysed their socio-economic lives, caused their area to be deserted and their people traumatised and helpless.

According to one of them, “It seems the police and other security agencies have now abandoned us to our fate. You barely see any of them or their functioning station around our area.

“This may explain the reason why our people now invite this unknown gunmen people to settle disputes for them instead of inviting the police.

“Moreso, this armed men have so much traumatised us that you dare not invite the police or any other security men in our community for whatsoever reason except the person wants to play with his life.”

He continued, “as we speak, our communities are close to desert zones. Many of us have ran away while those outside are afraid to even visit, no matter the importance or the urgency of their visit.

“For instance, I have not visited home to see my aged mother in the past eight months. Even when I thought of doing so, they are even the ones that would beg me not to come because of my safety.

“In fact, there is no guarantee of surviving the next day for my people because the so called unknown gunmen through their activities have overwhelmed them with fear and uncertainties.”

“It is no longer a hidden story that our people are killed almost on daily basis by this unknown gunmen. Our young girls and women are constantly being attacked and raped by them. While our young men are being held hostage and some of them forced to join them.

“This ugly situation is getting out of hand on daily basis and no hope on sight for our people. In fact, we are helpless over the situation. We are tired of protesting and writing SOS letters to the government or the security agencies.

“But one thing I know is that as long as God lives, one day our people will be salvaged from this security menace. Because even if the situation which seem to have overwhelmed everybody, the God I serve will never allow our people to all die in the hands of the enemies.” a man of God from the Akokwa community added.