Anyanwu’s Candidacy Represents Imo Interest, Ajaelu, As Okorocha, Ararume, Ihenacho Loyalists Make PDP Campaign List

By Special Correspondent

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Imo State, Chief Amb. Chuks Ajaelu has predicted the victory of the party’s in the forthcoming November 11th governorship election in the state.

This is supporters of Okorocha, Ararume, Ihenacho and members of Accord Party in Imo State joined Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu in PDP against Hope Uzodinma, ahead Imo governorship poll slated to hold by November 11, this year.

He said the party’s governorship candidate, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu (Samdaddy) and his Deputy, Hon. Jones Onyereri are better positioned among other contenders to unseat the incumbent governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, given their political antecedents, representative experiences and leadership qualities.

Ajaelu, also Deputy Director, Volunteer Group for Sam/Jones Campaign Organization stated this while speaking to newsmen at the official inauguration of the campaign council, held at party’s secretariat, Owerri on Tuesday.

According to him, “looking at all the contenders for the Imo number one citizen, Samdaddy is the only one among who has demonstrated preparedness and genuine commitment needed to salvage Imo from her current ruins, state of backwardness and security menace.”

“There is no doubt that Samdaddy enjoys most the goodwill of the people because he is a man of the people. He knows the needs of the people and also feels their pains and plights. In fact, only Samdaddy’s candidacy represents the general interest of the entire Imo people.

“Also, you will agree with me that every Imo person knows that Samdaddy and Jones have all it takes to make Imo save again. Hence, the electorate have resolved to give them the mandate to Douglas House come November 11th.”

He continued, “also when you look at the parties, PDP is the most organised among all. The party is deep rooted in the grassroot. The party upholds equity, fairness and good conscience in all its dealings.

“More so, PDP is the only party Imo people can count on to deliver dividends of good governance to them once in power, having done so severally in the past. The party has never disappointed Imo people before and will continue to deliver to expectations given the opportunity.”

“I will want to use this opportunity to once again call on Imo people to join force with PDP to ensure that the Egyptians we see today in Imo government, we shall see no more after November 11th election.

“I have no doubt that PDP will win the election but we still need all hands on deck. The coming election is for all Imo people especially those who desire positive change; those who desire quality leadership, adequate security and overall development of the state and those who have genuine intention for a better Imo.” he added.