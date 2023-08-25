8.4 C
New York
Friday, August 25, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Government focused on restoring the confidence of Nigerians – Idris, Minister of Information

National
Government focused on restoring the confidence of Nigerians – Idris, Minister of Information
Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has reiterated the resolve of the government to restore the confidence of the citizenry by directly impacting their lives through tangible and credible policies and programmes.

He was speaking as a Special Guest of Honour at the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations 2023 Conference/Annual General Meeting, on August 24, 2023, at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

Government focused on restoring the confidence of Nigerians – Idris, Minister of Information
Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris

The Minister added that credible information dissemination, devoid of propaganda, will also reduce apathy and engender trust among the citizens, thereby reopening constructive conversation between the government and the people.

“It is this vision that will guide the implementation of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” He said.

READ ALSO  Kaduna: Gov. Uba Sani reverses El Rufai 's policy on tuition fee

He highlighted the role of NIPR in shaping public appreciation of the fundamental move by the government to reform society and charged the Institute to recommit to the greater good.

“In this age of information saturation, where every click and scroll adds to the noise, the role of public relations has never been more vital. We are the storytellers, bridge-builders, and custodians of reputation. In an era where trust can be shattered with a single misleading tweet, our integrity must remain unshakable.”

Earlier, the President and Chairman of the Council, NIPR, Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, welcomed the appointment of key members into positions of government, including that of the Minister of Information. He said this was an indication that the government recognizes the important role that members play in national development.

READ ALSO  Allow us fix Nigeria’s moribund refineries – Female engineers beg Tinubu

He noted that these were difficult times that required difficult decisions, drawing examples from the effects of the removal of subsidy on petroleum products, which, as he said, was well-intentioned but has taken a heavy toll on the livelihood of the average Nigerian. He said the Institute was ready to provide all necessary support through available channels.

The event was attended by public relations practitioners from across the country in preparation for the election of new council members.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Nigeria Minister Of Arts And Culture, Hannatu Musawa In Trouble Over NYSC Scandal
Next article
The Rash Of Mischief Against Sani Kila, Chief Of Staff To HE, Governor Uba Sani

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

READ ALSO  N5bn: FG To Monitor Deployment Of Palliatives – Presidency

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.