8.4 C
New York
Friday, August 25, 2023
Search
Subscribe

The Rash Of Mischief Against Sani Kila, Chief Of Staff To HE, Governor Uba Sani

Press Releases
Kaduna Govt. to cut out-of-pocket expenditure on health by 50% – Official
Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

A story making the rounds insinuating that the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kaduna State, Mohammed Sani Kila, was accosted by the management of a hotel in Kaduna over alleged refusal to pay outstanding bills incurred by him at the hotel, has come to our notice.

But for the purpose of clarification, we wouldn’t have dignified the purveyors of this patently false and malicious story with any response. This puerile story is not only false, but also clearly misleading and mischievous.

The story, authored by a well known mischief maker, was intended to impugn and smear the  character, integrity and reputation of the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

To bolster and lend credence to the half truths and outright lies against Sani Kila, it was maliciously reported that he boasted  of his  willingness to take drastic measures against the hotel and its management, including a possible attraction of a demolition  of the hotel structure over their request for payment of outstanding bills he was said to have incurred.

READ ALSO  Illegal Detention Of Chief Emeka Ozuomba In Military Custody For Six Months

It is pertinent at this juncture to state that the Chief of Staff to the Governor has never either stayed or slept in the hotel as insinuated in the mischievous story. For the avoidance of doubt, the Chief of Staff resides in his house in Kaduna. The hotel was secured for temporary accommodation of the newly appointed members of staff before the processing of the payment of their accommodation allowances. It is trite to state that this is a statutory right of the first twenty eight (28) days for public servants. No wonder, the hotel management has since distanced itself from the malicious and false story.  They  are familiar with government procedures of processing payment and are patiently pursuing their claim.

The mischief maker, cashing in on a chance knowledge of this transaction, is only a meddlesome interloper. His efforts to create mischief and make mountain out of a moll hill has hit the concrete wall of truth.

READ ALSO  What FG Meant By Saying It Will Lift 133 Million Nigerians Out of Poverty - APC Group

The Office of the Chief of Staff, in pursuit of the open and transparent governance policy of HE Governor Uba Sani, decided to set the records straight to help the author of the mischievous and malicious story to purge his infantile imagination of his self-inflicted pathological abnormality and predilection for mischief and lying. There is no doubting the fact that he deliberately set out to mislead, misinform and discredit the efforts of the Chief of Staff.

Members of the public are, therefore, enjoined to disregard and discountenance such outright fabrication and dump the false story in the trash can where it rightfully belongs.

Ibrahim Aliyu Giwa,

Office of the Chief of Staff, Kaduna State Governor

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Government focused on restoring the confidence of Nigerians – Idris, Minister of Information
Next article
Niger Coup: Tinubu cannot deploy soldiers to Niger without senate permission

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

READ ALSO  What FG Meant By Saying It Will Lift 133 Million Nigerians Out of Poverty - APC Group

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.