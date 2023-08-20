Ebonyi: Gov’s Wife Promises To Take Responsibility Of Sexually Assaulted Underage Victim 

… Begins Construction of a 2 Bedroom Apartment for Victim

From Ede Helen- Abakaliki

The Wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Chief (Mrs) Uzoamaka Mary-Maudline Nwifuru, has laid block foundation for construction of a 2 bedroom apartment for a 14 year old underage girl who was a victim of rape at Ogalagu, Amagu, Ikwo Local Government Area, Ebonyi State.

Chief Mrs Nwifuru who was represented by the Chairperson of Ikwo Local Government Area, Hon.(Mrs) Uzoamaka Sunday Nwankwo laid the foundation for the building, and reaffirmed her commitment towards the fight against this social menace in the state.

Mrs Uzoamaka Nwankwo while speaking at the event, said that the governor’s wife has swung into action, while assuring the family of the 1st Lady’s commitment to get justice for their child.

Mrs Nwifuru promised to take responsibility of the underage girl till she gives birth, and reaffirmed her stand to sponsor her education after delivery.

“I am here today, the 19th of August, 2023 on behalf of the mother of the State, Her Excellency, Chief Mrs Uzoamaka Mary-Maudline Nwifuru to perform this important assignment of foundation laying and to reaffirm her commitment in providing succour to this her beloved daughter, who was a victim of sexual assault.

“Her Excellency, the mother of the State had assured that logistics for her welfare will continue to be in place and that’s the main reason we are here to accomplish some of her promises”, she added.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the family, Barr P. N Awoke, thanked the wife to the Governor of Ebonyi State, Her Excellency, Chief (Mrs) Uzoamaka Mary-Maudline Nwifuru for providing succor to the victim. He said that the family will forever remain grateful and prayed God to continue to bless her.

The Foundation laying ceremony was witnessed by the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Barr (Mrs) Felicia Nwakpuma who was represented by the Head of Department, Social Welfare Department, Ministry of Women Affairs, Barr (Mrs) Virginia Ngozi Nweze.