Dr. Ike Neliaku Elected As President Of Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations (NIPR)

By Uche Nworah, Ph.D

Dr Ike Neliaku, a veteran public relations practitioner, public affairs consultant and the Managing Director of Right Angle PR has been elected as the President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Dr. Neliaku was elected unopposed by the 17 newly elected members of council of the institute. The council members themselves were elected following a keenly contested election by members of the institute at the 2023 annual general meeting (AGM) which held at NAF suites in Abuja.

The AGM had featured conference and meeting proper, climaxing with the election of council members to pilot the affairs of the institute for the next 2 years. The elections and vote counting lasted into the early morning of Friday, 25th August, 2023.

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) uses American style electoral college during its elections. Members elect the council members who in turn elect the President and Vice President. Both serve as the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Governing Council of the Institute, which is run by a 22-member Governing Council made up of 17 elected members and 5 nominees of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Dr. Ike Neliaku who is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (FNIPR), is a native of Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka local government area of Anambra state. In his acceptance speech, he said that he and other members of council of the institute will use the NIPR platform chart a new path for the institute, and also re-invent Nigeria.

Professor Kate Omenugha, from Nnobi in Idemili South local government area of Anambra state, and the former Commissioner of Education in Anambra state was also elected into the council of the institute. The 17 elected council members of the institute are;

(1) Dr Sule Yau Sule

(2) Ini Ememobong Essien

(3) Dr Ike Neliaku

(4) Bashir Adamu Chedi (5) Dr Adewale Oladipo Oyekanmi (6) Okoh Thelma Chika

(7) Kabir Ali Kobi (8) Adaramola Temitope (9) Professor Kate Azuka Omenugha (10) Dr Saidat Salah Abdulnaqi (11) Prof Emmanuel Dandaura (12) Professor Sarah Benjamin Luwahas (13) Prince Ford Ozumba (14) Pastor Paulinus Eyinda Nsirim (15) Olubunmi Adedoyin Badejo (16) Akin Agbejule (17) Bajulaye Adetokunbo

–

Uche Nworah, Ph.D, reporting from NAF Centre in Abuja, venue of the 2023 NIPR AGM and Conference.