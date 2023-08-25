Our Eyes Are On The Judiciary

REMARKS BY THE NIGERIAN-AMERICAN COALITION FOR JUSTICE AND DEMOCRACY AT THE WORLD PRESS CONFERENCE ORGANIZED BY ALL CONVENERS SUPPORT GROUPS OF LABOUR PARTY AND NIGERIAN-AMERICAN COALITION FOR JUSTICE AND DEMOCRACY ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 22, 2023 AT THE NUJ CONFERENCE HALL, UTAKO, ABUJA , NIGERIA.

Ladies and gentlemen of the Press, esteemed comrades and fellow advocates of justice and democracy,

Today, we stand united as the voice of the people, the guardians of our cherished values, and the defenders of the Nigerian Constitution. We gather here as members of various organizations, and as a resolute force committed to safeguarding the very essence of our liberty. Our presence is a testament to our unwavering dedication to the principles upon which our great nation was founded.

Yet, we find ourselves at a crossroads, a juncture where the sanctity of our constitutional democracy has been shaken to its core. The echoes of the 2023 Presidential Elections still reverberate through our hearts and minds, carrying with them the sentiments of disappointment, anger, and resentment. The aspirations of the Nigerian people were trampled upon, and the very fabric of our democracy was tainted by allegations of rigging and manipulation.

In the face of this electoral injustice, we have turned to the pillars of justice – the institutions designed to uphold the rule of law and protect the democratic ideals that bind us together. However, we continue to be traumatized by inexplicable reasons why the tribunal could not set a date for judgement to enable our citizens manage expectation. Without a set date for delivering the judgment has left us questioning the commitment to justice and transparency within our legal system.

We mourn today, with our anxiety levels beyond estimation, not only for frequent bizarre rulings from our judiciary, but that they frequently favor those in power with access to the judges. Our nation, born from the struggle for freedom and equality, now faces a critical test of its resilience. It is in these moments of adversity that the true strength of a democracy is measured. We shall not falter, for we stand firm in our belief that justice must be done.

.Let our presence here serve as a reminder to those in power that the voice of the people cannot be silenced. Let it echo in the halls of governance, reminding those entrusted with our nation’s destiny that they are accountable to us – the very citizens who have bestowed upon them the privilege to serve. We call upon the judiciary to rise above all external pressures, to heed the call of duty, and to uphold the integrity of the Constitution. The eyes of history are upon you, and your actions will shape the course of our nation’s journey.

As we gather here today, let us remember that our cause is just, our commitment unbreakable, and our determination unwavering. We are not merely bystanders in the unfolding narrative of our nation; we are the authors, the protagonists, and the guardians of its future. In unity, we find strength; in our shared belief in justice and democracy, we find purpose.

Together, let us carry forth the torch of liberty, honoring the sacrifices of those who came before us and blazing a trail for generations yet to come. Let us hold fast to the principles of our Constitution, for they are the bedrock upon which our democracy stands. And let us be critical, not out of malice, but out of a fierce love for our nation and an unyielding determination to see it thrive.

May the Nigerian spirit of resilience guide our path, and may our commitment to justice and democracy remain unshaken. We are the Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice & Democracy, and together, OUR EYES ARE ON THE JUDICIARY, we shall prevail.

Thank you.

NACJD | 4315 50TH Street NW, Ste 100, Washington, DC. 20016 | We are committed to Democracy in Nigeria