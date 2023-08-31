Chidoka Foundation Offers Free Medicare, Distributes Spectacles, Others to Anambra, Enugu Residents

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A foundation, known as the Nneka Chidoka Outreach Program has offered free medical services to over four hundred persons in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The Foundation was launched in May 2023 by Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, in honour and memory of his mother, Late Mrs. Nneka Chidoka; while the just-concluded event was the Foundation’s third medical outreach since its launch in May.

Speaking at the event, the Head of the Medical Team of the Foundation, Dr. Chinonso Nwosu said the exercise was informed by the need to extend quality medical care to the society at large and raise the awareness and consciousness of the deadly scourge of cancer which can be effectively managed when detected early enough.

In their separate remarks, some of the beneficiaries of the medical intervention, Mr Ojinna Chukwuemeka and Miss Chisom Madu took turns to appreciate the philanthropic gesture of the former Aviation Minister, while also appealing to other affluent individuals in the society to borrow emulate such gestures.

Contributing, a patient, Chika (surname withheld), who was diagnosed of cervical and breast cancer during a previous medical outreach organised by the Foundation, said she was currently receiving treatment on the bill of Nneka Chidoka Outreach Program, and appreciated the Foundation for coming for her rescue when she thought all hope was lost.

No fewer than 478 persons participated in the exercise, out of whom 275 women received free breast and cervical cancer screening, while 85 men received free prostrate cancer screening. Also, 186 persons received free eye glasses, while drugs worth millions of naira was distributed to the participants.

The medical team also embarked on surgical interventions on 4 Hernia patients, ultrasonography, mammography and Xray of the spine among others.

It would be recalled that the Foundation, sometime in July 2023, also embarked on massive business support to small businesses in the state, during which over 200 women benefited from the business grant.

The Chidoka Foundation also hit the Coal City of Enugu on August 30, where over 300 patients received free medicare and smiled home with rejuvenated hope.