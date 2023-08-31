8.4 C
New York
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Chidoka Foundation Offers Free Medicare, Distributes Spectacles, Others to Anambra, Enugu Residents

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A foundation, known as the Nneka Chidoka Outreach Program has offered free medical services to over four hundred persons in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The Foundation was launched in May 2023 by Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, in honour and memory of his mother, Late Mrs. Nneka Chidoka; while the just-concluded event was the Foundation’s third medical outreach since its launch in May.

Speaking at the event, the Head of the Medical Team of the Foundation, Dr. Chinonso Nwosu said the exercise was informed by the need to extend quality medical care to the society at large and raise the awareness and consciousness of the deadly scourge of cancer which can be effectively managed when detected early enough.

READ ALSO  Why We Switched Over to Solar-powered Streetlights in Anambra — Power Commissioner, Chukwuemeka

In their separate remarks, some of the beneficiaries of the medical intervention, Mr Ojinna Chukwuemeka and Miss Chisom Madu took turns to appreciate the philanthropic gesture of the former Aviation Minister, while also appealing to other affluent individuals in the society to borrow emulate such gestures.

Contributing, a patient, Chika (surname withheld), who was diagnosed of cervical and breast cancer during a previous medical outreach organised by the Foundation, said she was currently receiving treatment on the bill of Nneka Chidoka Outreach Program, and appreciated the Foundation for coming for her rescue when she thought all hope was lost.

No fewer than 478 persons participated in the exercise, out of whom 275 women received free breast and cervical cancer screening, while 85 men received free prostrate cancer screening. Also, 186 persons received free eye glasses, while drugs worth millions of naira was distributed to the participants.

READ ALSO  Alleged shooting, chasing Nkpor villagers out of flyover park: Anambra government clears the air

The medical team also embarked on surgical interventions on 4 Hernia patients, ultrasonography, mammography and Xray of the spine among others.

It would be recalled that the Foundation, sometime in July 2023, also embarked on massive business support to small businesses in the state, during which over 200 women benefited from the business grant.

The Chidoka Foundation also hit the Coal City of Enugu on August 30, where over 300 patients received free medicare and smiled home with rejuvenated hope.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Why Ogoni Rejected Sahara Energy – MOSOP President

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

READ ALSO  Nobody Should Call Me for Release of Any Cultist Arrested — Anambra CP Warns, Vows to Make State Tougher for Cultists

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.