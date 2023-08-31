8.4 C
New York
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Illegal Taskforce : Those Violating Gov. Uzodinma’s Executive Order Should Be Prosecuted, GM ENTRACO

S/East
Gov. Hope Uzodimma

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

In line with the recent Executive Order from the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma on the restrictions of any form of Taskforce Operations on both the ministry, parastatals, Agencies and Commissions to sanitize the system in accordant with the 3R policy.

The General Manager Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission, (ENTRACO) Engr. Francis Chukwu has decried the incessant misbehavior of those he described as Illegal Taskforce Operations within the Owerri municipality Council using the name of the ENTRACO’S to perpetrate evil against the Governor Hope Uzodimma’s Executive Order.

He pointed out clear that his Commission have withdrawn forthwith any form of Taskforce Operations within the municipality and beyond since the order with cleared evidence in some daily tabloids commendations publications for the governor’s proactiveness and called on the Security Agents to help the government by arresting and persecutions of the offenders without further delay to sanitize the system and ensure that those interested in destructions of the government policies faced the music.

READ ALSO  One Day After, Man Swept Away by Flood in Anambra State Yet to Be Found

Further, he exonerated himself and the Commission from the knowledge of the taskforce parading within the municipality last Wednesday 30 August 2023, within Douglas, Wetheral roads and adjoining streets using the ENTRACO’S coveralls jack gowns to be fake and unknown to the Commission and called on the lmo public to resist them and inform police.
Illegal Taskforce Operating in Owerri, GM ENTRACO’S Call For Arrest, Prosecutions of Violators of Governor Uzodimma’s Executive Order.

While those traders whose wares have been catered way by the hoodlums should follow them to know their destinations and report back to the Commission for immediate recovery of the seizures and final rescue operations and warned them not to give any money to anybody as a levy or penalse.

READ ALSO  Anambra Entertainment Industry Pledges to Key into Soludo's Vision, Hails Him for Appointing Member As Adviser

Engr. Chukwu used the medium to inform the general public to maintain and remained law abiding Citizens by keeping to the rules and regulations not to use the issue of no Taskforce Operations to cause mayhem in the State by indulging in activities detriment to the growth of the State by closures of roads through street trading, illegal motor Parks, illegal dumping of refuse and building of shanties amongst others.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Chidoka Foundation Offers Free Medicare, Distributes Spectacles, Others to Anambra, Enugu Residents
Next article
Imo Farmers Pushed Into Early Harvest – Farmers Lament Destruction Of Crops Worth ₦20m By Herders

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  One Day After, Man Swept Away by Flood in Anambra State Yet to Be Found

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.