Bogoro LG deputy Chairman Andrew, thanks Gov Bala Mohammed for appointment

From Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Honorable Timothy Andrew the Dan-Galadima of Boi, thanks governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of Bauchi State for appointment as Deputy Chairman of Bogoro local government area of the State.

Andrew made the appreciation to the governor on Tuesday at his Boi resident during dinner organize to celebrate his appointment and to seek for blessings from traditional leaders and friends.

Before his appointment Andrew was Born on 08/06/1958 and started his early education at Unguwar Borno Primary School, Bauchi town 1971-1977. After completing his Secondary school, Andrew gained admission at the School of Health Technology Bauchi 1980- 1981.

After graduation, he was employed by the Bauchi State Government as a Health worker. He started his civil service career at Kafin Madaki Health clinic Ganjuwa LGA in 1981, his passion for excellence made him to go back to School of Health Technology Gombe in 1983, and was posted to Primary Health Center Dass in August in 1985.

He again went back to further his education at the School of Health Technology Gombe 1988. When he came back from school, he was transferred to Tafawa-Balewa LGA Primary Health Care Department in 1991, When Bogoro local government area was created on 1st Oct 1996. Dangaladima was deployed along with his colleagues to Primary Health Care Department Bogoro LGA.

While in service his continuous commitment, dedication and resilience to improve proceeded to Jos University Teaching Hospital JUTH for officers course in Community Health (CHO) in 1998.

Prior to his new appointment, Timothy Andrew served as a director Primary Health Care Bogoro local government area also one of the Vibrant People Democratic party (PDP) Stakeholder in the LGA.

Andrew joined politics under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and was elected Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party. After finishing his Tenure as publicity secretary, he decamped to the People Democratic Party (PDP) in order to contribute immensely for the development of Bauchi State.

The newly Deputy Chairman of the Bogoro local government area, Honorable Timothy Andrew the Dan-Galadima of Boi, promise to fully support his Chairman Honorable Markus Bitrus Lusa and governor Bala Mohammed for the development of Bauchi State.