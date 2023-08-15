Uzodinma Opens War On Opposition, Destroys ‘All Seasons Hotel’ Premises Owned By Imo PDP Chieftain

By Ikenna Esogibe

Popular All Seasons Hotel Premises belonging to a PDP chieftain in Imo State, Evangelist Mike Ikeokwu have been destroyed by Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo State.

Mike Ikeokwu, is among stakeholders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), supporting the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, to unseat the incumbent govenor in the November 11 Imo poll.

Parts of the hotel premises, located in New Owerri, in Owerri capital city was demolished by Imo State Government on Monday, through the management of Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) led by one Frank Nzenwodo Nkem, the general manager.

The well-known All Seasons Hotel was also marked for total demolition by the state government, in effect from 21 days.

A source who visited the hotel in Owerri sighted some workers who were looking very stranded and unhappy, crying over the situation that may cause hundreds of workers in the hotel jobless.

When contacted the owner of the hotel, Evang. Mike Ikeokwu confirmed the news to one of the Journalists in the state.

He told newsmen on phone conversation that his hotel premises was destroyed by Uzodinma on Monday afternoon.

Hear him, “The Governor was seen in a video, threatening to open war with opposition in the state. I have the video where he said on Sunday that he will clampdown on Opposition politicians in Imo State.

“He has started with my hotel”.

The state government as at the time of filing this report is yet react to the news, Journalists who visited the Owerri Capital Development Authority complex on Tuesday to seek clarification were absconded at the general manager’s office.