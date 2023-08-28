Awka-Etiti women urged to embrace Love, New Beginning

By Uzo Ugwunze

The Awkaetiti Improvement Union, AIU-Women’s Wing (Inyom Awkawetiti) Women President General (WPG), Lady Chioma Brown Okafor has introduced her vision of practical Love to the general assembly of Awkwetiti women living at Home and in Diaspora saying that it was time for a New beginning because as women they need each other to survive.

The Community Women Leader who was holding her first general meeting after assuming office as the Awkaetiti WPG made known her mantra during the August 2023 General women’s meeting which held recently at Awkaetiti Town Hall in Idemili South LGA, Anambra State.

According to Lady Chioma Okafor, I titled this first meeting ‘The meeting of New Beginning and the Meeting of Love’ to help us drive away doubts, unbelief, bitterness, unforgiveness, hatred, maliciousness, gossip, jealously and unnecessary problems in our various families and communities.

“It will help us know that we are women the Bible calls the virtuous women,helpmeet to our husbands and mothers to our children and community.

“This meeting will create an awareness, vision and purpose of gathering. It will enable us understand why we need to come together yearly as a family.

“After today I will love us to be women of new generation, women that are hardworking, prayerful women that love and honor God. This meeting will allow us to understand that we need one another to survive. We are one in Christ. We are sisters, we are family irrespective of the village we came from,” she stressed.

Lady Okafor who gave an exhortation from the book of 1Corinthians 13 vs 1 to 13 further reiterated the need to forget the offences of the past, throw away pride and embrace love for God and their fellow humans as the sure way to success, progress and meaningful achievements.

The Awkaetiti Women PG also said that the new administration will also float an empowerment scheme which include giving out zero interest loans to Awkaetiti women petty traders to boost their businesses.

Moreover, the AIU President General, Chief Ifeanyi Izundu after pledging his full support for the women’s wing advised the women to come together in unity and love to support the Lady Chioma Okafor led dynamic administration which was charting a new course for the women of the community saying that within few weeks in office she contributed in attracting the Idemili South Council boss to build toilets and sanitize Awkaetiti community market.

Speaking to Awkaetiti women, the Chairman of Idemili South Local Government Area, Hon Mrs Amaka Obi (Iyom Idemili) urged them to watch their health status, mind what they eat and also take advantage of of the free Skill acquisition and empowerment program ongoing at the Idemili South Secretariat, Ojoto saying that idling away as an ‘Housewife’ was an incurable disease and no longer acceptable in the present day society.

” Get up and learn a skill so that you can help your husband raise responsible children. Stop discussing or exposing your family matters outside or complaining that your husband is not financially buoyant. Stop nagging your husband or cursing your children because you will reap battering or irresponsible children.

“Be humble to your husband no matter the educational, financial or social status you attain, after all, you sacrificed your father’s surname to answer his own. Befriend your children to guide them in life. Do not pressurize your children into obnoxious quest for quick wealth. Finally, Crafty mothers should stop flirting around,”said Mrs Obi.

The Awkaetiti WPG, Lady Chioma Okafor and Dr. Mrs. Vera Okechukwu both thanked God for giving the LGA, Hon Mrs Amaka Obi, the first female Chairman in Idemili Sounth and a visionary leader following the footprint of Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State who have been empowering both youths, children and women in skill acquisition in the first and second batch who also gave scholarships to some students that make up the seven communities in the council area.

They also eulogized Iyom Idemili for building standard toilets, evacuating the mountainous refuse dump threatening the traders at Awkaetiti market and for promising to sink a borehole at the market for the women.

Highlights of the Awkaetiti August general meeting 2023 include the recognition of the oldest persons from the seven villages that make up Awkaetiti town with gifts and the Dressing competition/ fashion parade which saw Mrs Uju Oguego of Nkolofia village, Mrs Chinyere Ibeagwa of Nnaba village and Mrs Maureen Izuegbunam of Iruowele village emerge first, Second and third position respectively.