Aboh Mbaise LG APC Members Threaten To Dump Party Over Alleged Intimidation By Uzodinma’s Commissioner, Ugorji

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

There is looming crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress,APC in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State over the alleged continuous intimidation of the Party members by Governor Hope Uzodinma’s appointed Commissioner for Home Land Security and Vigilante Affairs, Mr Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji.

Recalled that Mr. Ugorji,a native of Aboh Mbaise and one of the American returnees that formed part of Govenor Uzodinma’s cabinet has been reported to be causing discrimination using his connection with the former Chief of staff to the immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,Muhammadu Buhari to be boasting of single-handedly determines what happens in Aboh Mbaise APC.

Ugorji was accused of trying to work his way to become the next Executive Chairman of Aboh Mbaise.

Also recalled that Mr. Ugorji has been parading his photograph with the former President Buhari’s Chief of Staff,Professor Ibrahim Gambari on social media and currently hang one in his Homeland Security Ministry Office at the State Secretariat Complex, Owerri.

A Party Local Government Executive member in Aboh Mbaise who did not want his name on print reliably told our correspondent that there are ongoing arrangements to protest against the alleged intimation by the Commissioner, Ugorji who was accused of causing more harm than good in the shared Prosperity administration of Governor Uzodinma which according to him may shatter their collective interest to deliver Aboh Mbaise for APC come November 11,2023 off-cycle Imo State gubernatorial election.

Another source who spoke on behalf the Party faithful on Tuesday, told Newsmen that Ugorji’s interest is yet to be known by them urging Governor Hope Uzodinma to call his Commissioner to order.

Hear him; “we can not be in the same Party with a man who intimidate our Party members with his Abuja contacts and relationship with the former Chief of Staff to the immediate past President of Nigeria,

“He has been in loggerhead with all the Party leaders just because he wants to contest for the Chairmanship of Aboh Mbaise in the forthcoming Imo LGAs election.

“This man never cared to know about the spate of insecurity in Mbaise using his position as the Commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs”.

The Local Government Youths Leader of Aboh Mbaise, Ogechi Michael Ebegu, who confirmed the crisis to our correspondent on Tuesday, alleged that Uzodinma’s Homeland Security Commissioner, Ugorji is very synonymous with controversy.

In his words; Ugorji O Ugorji can not Highjack Aboh Mbaise APC structure. The party have been standing on a strong base, If I May describe, Ugorji is just a new entrant to the party, ‘Johnny Just Come ‘ JJC .

“We have a leader who has been piloting affairs of the party in Aboh, it is to my surprise that Ugorji is claiming to be the Apex leader of APC in Aboh, maybe because he has a strong man who may be close to Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

“We won the almighty PDP in Aboh Mbaise in the last election because of the leadership structure we established. The Apex leader in Aboh is Rt Hon. Eddy Obinna, member representing Aboh Mbaise in Imo State House Of Assembly. And he is the only person that can call us and we answer him as the leader of the party.

“Ugorji O Ugorji is very synonymous with controversy, he likes fighting everybody he sees on the line in, he just fought Honourable Emma Njoku, the immediate past Local Government Interim Management Committee Chairman, Man he never knew how he was made Chairman, currently he is fighting to remove the Sole Administrator of the Local Government, A woman who is doing good in the Council.

“I will not be surprised, he is trying to fight the woman because he is interested to contest for Local Government Chairmanship position. Ugorji is very overzealous, he thinks he can be everywhere at the same time.

“But we are focused on delivering the governor by November 11 poll. As the youth leader I will deliver Aboh Mbaise for the governor, with my men. Governor Hope Uzodinma has done well, so Ugorji should join us to deliver the Governor.

“His interest to contest Local Government Council Chairmanship should not disorganize Aboh Mbaise APC, Even though he has right to contest as a citizen of Aboh.”

Every efforts made by our correspondent to establish Communication with the Commissioner, Ugorji O Ugorji to hear his own side of the story was proofed abortive.

Serials of phone massages and WhatsApp chat was forwarded to the commissioner, but he declined.

