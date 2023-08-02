Police to arrest popular Abuja Property developer, Ayuba, over alleged fraudulent activities of KYC INTERPROJECT LTD

Advertisement

… AS Court Seals Property, Orders Investigation

…KYC Interproject Limited And its Managing Director Michael Ayuba Auta Under Criminal Investigation over Suspected Fraud As FCT High Court Seals the Construction Site

Trouble looms for one Michael Ayuba, Managing Director, KYC Interproject Ltd as Upper Area Court in Abuja orders investigation of his alleged fraudulent activities.

This investigation is sequel to an Order of the Court over suspected fraud of N200M paid to Mr Michael Ayuba Auta and his company by ARODIOGBU ENTERPRISES LTD which monies was alleged to have been fraudulently diverted for his electioneering campaign in Kaduna South, under Labour Party, during the 2023 general election instead of the properties that it was paid for. The FCT Police Command are already on the heels of the Company and its MD.

In the same vein an FCT High Court ( vacation Court ) on 28th July 2023, also granted an order of interim injunction sealing the construction site of KYC properties and restraining the company and it’s MD. Michael Ayuba from tampering with the properties in view.

The Court made the Order while ruling on an application filed by Ugo Nwofor Esq. and A.C. Orji Esq. asking the court to halt the construction process on the properties situate at Guzape Abuja FCT pending the hearing of the Motion of Notice.

The court noted that upon reading the affidavit in support of the Motion Exparte for interim injunction and exhibits attached which were sworn to by Onuigwe Ifeanyi, it found merits in the prayer and granted the orders as prayed.

Earlier, while presenting the application in a suit number CV/HC/CV/6941/2023 and Motion number FCT/HC/M/12040/2023 before the court, the counsel to the Applicant Ugo Nwofor, Esq , argued that the actions of the defendants are over reaching and indeed unconstitutional.

The defendants in the suit are KYC INTERPROJECTS LTD and MR. MICHAEL AYUBA AUTA .

Subsequently, the judge adjourned the matter till 9th August, 2023.

Related