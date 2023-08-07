Again: Gunmen Burn Down Imo Monarch’s Home

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The home of Imo Monarch, Eze Ezekiel I. Nwokedi, (Okwuru 1 of Ekuru Orsu) of Okwuru Orsu Ihitteukwa in Orsu LGA of Imo State, evaluated to worth 85 million naria has been set ablaze by some ungunmen operating in the local government.

Ezekiel Nwokedi, who is also the Chairman, Odimma Orsu Initiative, an apex sociocultural organization established by all the leaders, captains of industries, traditional rulers, religious leaders, women and youths from across Orsu LGA to ensure peace, unity and development of the area.

Nwokedi, is the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Ekwuru Metals & Agro Allied Limited in Ebonyi State of Nigeria.

The monarch has expressed worry and disappointment concerning the attack of his house.

“The hoodlums looted my house, catered away personal belongings worth of million naira and set my home blaze”, Nwokedi disclosed in tears.

According to him, “All I have lost from their attack is approximately worth over #85m as estimated”

The leadership of Odimma Orsu Initiative has also condemned the attack melted on Nwokedi, even as they frowned at the deaf ears of the unrepentant members of the areas who have continued to perpetuate evil in Orsu.