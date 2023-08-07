8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Again: Gunmen Burn Down Imo Monarch’s Home

S/East
Map of Imo State

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The home of Imo Monarch, Eze Ezekiel I. Nwokedi, (Okwuru 1 of Ekuru Orsu) of Okwuru Orsu Ihitteukwa in Orsu LGA of Imo State, evaluated to worth 85 million naria has been set ablaze by some ungunmen operating in the local government.

Ezekiel Nwokedi, who is also the Chairman, Odimma Orsu Initiative, an apex sociocultural organization established by all the leaders, captains of industries, traditional rulers, religious leaders, women and youths from across Orsu LGA to ensure peace, unity and development of the area.

Nwokedi, is the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Ekwuru Metals & Agro Allied Limited in Ebonyi State of Nigeria.

The monarch has expressed worry and disappointment concerning the attack of his house.

“The hoodlums looted my house, catered away personal belongings worth of million naira and set my home blaze”, Nwokedi disclosed in tears.

According to him, “All I have lost from their attack is approximately worth over #85m as estimated”

The leadership of Odimma Orsu Initiative has also condemned the attack melted on Nwokedi, even as they frowned at the deaf ears of the unrepentant members of the areas who have continued to perpetuate evil in Orsu.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Previous article
I’II engage youth, women on skill acquisition – ZDA Chairman
Next article
40-year-old Imo Speaker, Olemgbe Stranded Over Accommodation

YOU MUST NOT MISS

TOP STORIES

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.